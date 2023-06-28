Can you help find Shanara? Police are urging anyone with information on the missing teenager to come forward.
The 17-year-old was last seen in Gertrude Street, Fitzroy on Wednesday, June 21.
Investigators believe the teen may be in the Bendigo, Echuca, Box Hill or Burwood areas.
Police are concerned for the teen's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Shanara's whereabouts is urged to contact Fitzroy Police Station on (03) 9934 6400.
