Search for missing teen Shanara, could be in Bendigo, Echuca

Updated June 28 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:00am
Shanara could be in Bendigo, Echuca or parts of Melbourne. Picture by Bendigo Police Eyewatch Facebook
Can you help find Shanara? Police are urging anyone with information on the missing teenager to come forward.

