Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Driver, 14, involved in fatal crash at Locksley on Hume Hwy

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash site at Locksley. Picture Google Earth
The crash site at Locksley. Picture Google Earth

A 14-year-old driver is under police guard following a fatal collision near Locksley on June 28, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.