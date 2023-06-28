A 14-year-old driver is under police guard following a fatal collision near Locksley on June 28, 2023.
Police believe the female driver was travelling along the Hume Highway in a grey Holden Captiva wagon, when the vehicle collided with a truck, near Alexandersons Road about 8.30am.
The front female passenger of the vehicle died at the scene.
She is yet to be formally identified.
The female driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital under police guard.
The other male passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
The 45-year-old truck driver from Tabilk was not injured and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Police are currently on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and the investigation remains ongoing.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following the crash.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
