A building more than one hundred years old in Eaglehawk will be knocked down to make way for a new medical centre.
City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted in favour of a motion to grant a permit for the demolition of buildings, construction of a medical practice, reduction in parking and display of signage at 49 Napier Street at Monday's general council meeting.
It came as Eaglehawk Medical Group developed plans to replace the old house with a new building complete with six consulting rooms, a nursing station and other office space.
Councillor Dave Fagg supported the motion to grant a permit, and questioned the property's heritage assessment.
He said the advice from council staff, which said the property was "contributory" to Eaglehawk's heritage, was based on a 1993 heritage study which could be outdated.
"If it's truly contributory, than I can't approve this application, but if it's not or there's doubt there, then I'm open to demolition," he said.
Cr Fagg said the property was previously owned by the Borough of Eaglehawk and the City of Greater Bendigo, with the former planning to demolish it to extend the Victoria Street Municipal Car Park in the 1990s.
Councillor Jen Alden voted against a complete demolition and said part of the property could remain, even if a medical facility was built.
She said the medical facility could be built behind a retained, modified facade.
"Unfortunately that option is not before us this evening, to contribute to the heritage character of this place," she said.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the property was positioned in the commercial zone, not a residential zone, and the proposed design was a suitable transition between both zones.
"This property is assessed as being a contributory property to the precinct, but the precinct reflects a mixed view of styles," she said.
Cr Metcalf also raised the issue of the heritage report being based on a 30-year-old study, and heritage classifications had changed since 1993.
"What this tells me is Eaglehawk needs a new heritage study to be completed, to bring it in line with contemporary heritage thinking," she said.
Councillors Alden and Sloan voted against the motion, which passed with councillors Metcalf, Fagg, Vaughan Williams, Greg Penna, Marg O'Rourke and Matthew Evans voting in favour.
