IT WAS a dream match-up in the final of the 2023 Bendigo Snooker Championship as 16-time winner John Schenck took on four-time winner Tyson Howie.
Schenck made a tournament high break of 54 as he defeated Eaglehawk's Orrin Bester three frames to one in his semi-final to qualify for the final, while Howie defeated last year's runner-up Alan Croft 3-0 in his semi-final.
In the final, Schenck started off strongly, making an early 39 in the first frame, before going on to win comfortably to take a 1-0 lead.
Howie fought back and maintained a small margin in the second frame as both players traded mid-sized breaks.
But luck was not on his side as he struggled to clinch the frame.
Schenck fought back with some good snookers, and in the end Howie fouled on the black to hand the win and a 2-0 lead to Schenck.
The third frame was a real arm wrestle with the colours out of position and scoring difficult.
Howie made a fine 25, but Schenck took the frame with a fine break of 28, to lead 3-0.
Schenck's opening score in the fourth frame was a match-high 46.
To Howie's credit, he continued to fight and clawed his way back into the contest.
He needed a snooker to steal an unlikely victory and executed the shot of the night with a snooker on the pink to get the foul he needed.
But it wasn't enough as Schenck calmly potted out to take the frame and the championship.
The standard from both players was excellent and the contest was much closer than the 4-0 scoreline suggested.
Schenck's consistency was a hallmark of his 17th Bendigo championship victory.
The Bendigo Billiard and Snooker Association introduced a new initiative for the snooker championships this year.
The A-minor championship was contested by players, who were knocked out before the quarter finals in the main draw.
In the final, Shane Preece started out playing some very good snooker to take out the first two frames.
Quinton Sawyer fought back to win the next two frames, including a match high 22, to level proceedings.
In the deciding frame, Preece's consistency came to the fore as he bounced back to win and take out the inaugural championship
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.