John Schenck claims amazing 17th Bendigo Snooker Championship

Updated June 28 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 2:00pm
John Schenck (left) claimed his 17th Bendigo Snooker Championship with a four frames to nil victory over Tyson Howie, who has previously won the title four times.
IT WAS a dream match-up in the final of the 2023 Bendigo Snooker Championship as 16-time winner John Schenck took on four-time winner Tyson Howie.

