A cemetery trust has pledged to boost community consultation after criticism over removing personal items from graves.
Remembrance Park Central Victoria's board will review internal processes and training around what items loved ones can place at gravesites, chair Marg Lewis has told the group's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
"As we move into 2023/2024, we are looking forward to working with our new CEO during the review of the adornment policy," she said.
The fallout to the policy garnered the attention of dozens of Bendigo families, especially in the wake of the shock cleaning of gravesites and destruction of family mementos at Eaglehawk cemetery earlier this year.
Ms Lewis said the organisation would be undertaking an extensive review process of the controversial policy once the new chief executive was selected.
She said the group had already undergone quite a large amount of community consultation following an independent investigation into the policy, findings of were delivered to a community meeting in April.
Ms Lewis said Maureen O'Keefe was the acting chief executive and would finish up in July, with the new appointee to be selected from the some 36 applicants.
Another speaker at the meeting was the chair of the community advisory committee [CAC], Dr Dean Shirley, who made it very clear the advisory body strongly pushed the idea of working transparently with the community.
"The CAC advised the board their new strategic plan...should be genuine, should be inclusive, should provide the community with regular updates," he said.
"The new CEO must understand the urgency to engage with the community.
"We are looking forward to supporting the board and the new CEO."
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria also handed down its 2021/2022 report at the online meeting.
