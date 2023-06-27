Life for married couple Leonard, 93, and Francis Molloy, 91, has been one filled with love, laughter and many cherished memories.
After all, the couple has had quite a life together since first saying 'I do' in Wycheproof on June 27, 1953.
Two house moves, six children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren later, the Molloys say they are just as happy now as they were all those years ago.
When the pair met and married in the small town, located about 134km north-west of Bendigo, neither knew what life would have in store for them.
After a move to Colbinabbin for around a decade, the pair settled in Bendigo where they have been for the past 55 years.
It was here Leonard - better known as Leo - found work as a baker, while Francis - better known as Faye - worked to raise their six children: three boys and three girls.
Looking back at their seven decades together as husband and wife, Faye said while there had been plenty of happy times to fondly look back on, it was becoming a mother which stuck out most in her mind.
"There are so many memories you gather," she said.
"The special things for me have been the births of our children.
"Our babies are twins and they are going to be 60 this year."
When asked what the secret was to a long and happy marriage, Mrs Molloy said she would not want to advise other couples how to live their lives, while Leo responded in quick-witted fashion.
"Just do as you're told," he said.
Faye said she was very happy with the life she had lived, hinting there were a few things she would change if she could.
"(The anniversary) means a lot to me because marriage was always very important to me," she said.
"Trouble is you only learn by experience ... when I say I'd change a lot, I mean about me. The older you get, the more mistakes you see."
But for the immediate future, both Faye and Leo are happy to spend time with their large family tree while enjoying their 70th wedding anniversary.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
