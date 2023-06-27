Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Loddon Shire put millions towards flood recovery in new budget

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Loddon Shire has adopted its new budget for 2023/24. Picture supplied
The Loddon Shire has adopted its new budget for 2023/24. Picture supplied

The Loddon Shire has allocated tens-of-millions of dollars on flood recovery to help the region get back on its feet following the mammoth flooding events of 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.