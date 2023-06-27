The Loddon Shire has allocated tens-of-millions of dollars on flood recovery to help the region get back on its feet following the mammoth flooding events of 2022.
Its councillors have voted through a 2023/24 budget of $20 million, budgeted to aid with the recovery of the area following the region-wide flood disaster.
A further $20 million is expected to be allocated in the 2024/2025 budget.
The budget will see a rates rise of 3.5 percent, in line with the Victorian State Government's fair go rates system and the local government.
Councillor Linda Jungwirth said the past 12 months have been a trying time for the Loddon Shire as it overcomes the immense flood event.
"Probably this year a particularly complicated budget given the impacts of the floods over the past year," she said.
"I think staff have done a very good job trying to balance everything we need to do day to day as well as repair from the flood damage."
Cr Jungwirth's sentiments were echoed by Cr Holt who believed that under the circumstances the shire faced it was a good financial framework overall.
Cr Holt said the draft version of the document had undergone a large amount of community consultation and he was comfortable with its final outcome.
"This budget has had considerable discussion," he said.
"It has been out to community consultation, it is a responsible budget in all the financial circumstances we are in."
Other major capital works which have had $10.73 million in funding allocated for the next 12 months include; $5.5 million towards roads, $1.3 million for parks and streetscapes and $232,000 for footpaths.
The shire's budget also has put $200,000 towards works associated with the Building Asset Management Plan and complete funding of the local government's community planning of $750,000.
The Loddon Shire voted unanimously to adopt the budget for the next financial year.
