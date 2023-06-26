If you've recently visited Kennington Reservoir and noticed trees have been chopped down don't fret, it's part of a multi-million dollar project to fix the dam wall.
The $2 million repair works need to be undertaken, according to the City of Greater Bendigo, "to ensure the dam can continue to remain safe, and open to the public".
Vegetation, including trees along the pathway which connects Crook Street to Reservoir Road, will be removed "as tree roots create seepage paths in the wall".
Trees on the upstream batter shoreline represented a piping risk, as do any dead or ageing trees near the dam wall.
A biodiversity assessment indicated there will be the equivalent of 0.7 hectares of vegetation removed, which included 101 varying sized remnant trees.
Of those 101, seventy-seven would be trees with a trunk diameter of 47 centimetres or less and 24 would be trees with a trunk diameter greater than 47 centimetres.
Kennington Reservoir has held 118 megalitres of water and covered about six hectares. Water from the reservoir has been used to irrigate recreation spaces downstream.
According to the City, water seepage through the dam wall structure over time could lead to a significant dam wall failure.
If the wall failed during a major flood event, up to 614 people would be exposed to flood water if occurs during the day and up to 244 people would be exposed to flood water if occurs during the night.
Potential damages were estimated to cost $26 million and there would be 0.3 per cent chance of a fatality.
A wall failure during a normal day would impact up to 56 people during the day or up to 24 people during the night.
During the works, the walking path along the wall area would be closed off, as well as the fishing platforms.
The project has been funded through the City of Greater Bendigo's budget.
