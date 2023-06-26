GREATER Bendigo's council has seen off what it branded an "extreme" bunker idea to protect a Sedgwick property from bushfires.
Planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has backed the council's decision to refuse an application to subdivide 28.6 hectares into two large lots at Blossett Drive, 15km south of Bendigo.
The land's owners had wanted to split a 28.5 hectare property there, near a national park's forest.
That was a red line for the council, which raised a number of concerns including more people living in the area, which could be in the firing line on high risk fire danger days.
The Country Fire Authority did not object to the subdivision or think the bunker would be necessary, while the landowners' planning expert had portrayed the future land as defendable if the house and land was properly maintained.
They had said the bunker would be needed only if falling trees blocked escape routes during a fire.
The council still baulked at the idea and told VCAT the subdivision and any extra house would pose a risk to human life.
It argued bunkers were the sorts of things that should only be used for buildings already in areas at risk of fire, before modern planning controls.
VCAT member Nick Wimbush found the risk of falling trees in a fire "real and not remote".
"If a bunker is required to protect human life and signal that 'the site is high risk and evacuation is dangerous' this to me is a clear indication that the site is not suitable for a dwelling in the first place," he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
