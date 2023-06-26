Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo council officially supports Voice to Parliament

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:21pm, first published June 26 2023 - 8:11pm
City of Greater Bendigo council has thrown its support behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Picture by Noni Hyett
A sizeable number of Bendigo residents have cheered on City of Greater Bendigo councillors voting on a motion to officially support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Local News

