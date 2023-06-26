A sizeable number of Bendigo residents have cheered on City of Greater Bendigo councillors voting on a motion to officially support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Some 20 or more people made the trip to the council meeting on Monday, July 26, to hear how the council would debate its support of the historic referendum.
The divided vote locked the council in to formally supporting the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, share clear, unbiased information.
The outpouring of support by residents in the public gallery was mirrored by the sitting councillors, most of whom spoke passionately of their personal desire to see the Voice enshrined in the Australian constitution.
The Voice would be a body which comprised Aboriginal leaders and would sit adjacent to the Australian Government.
The body would have a say in matters which directly involve Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, however the Australian government does not have to take their advice on board.
Councillor Margaret O'Rourke moved the motion and said the Voice was "crucial for achieving justice" in Australia and would aid the truth-telling process.
She said as a young person in Australia she never was taught about Aboriginal people and their role in the country, both modern and ancient.
"Growing up in the '60s and '70s we were never taught the truth about our Traditional Owners," she said.
"The history of these incredible people who have lived here for more than 60,000 years, the longest continuing culture in the world.
"As a country we were embarrassed, we tried to rewrite history. It is the time for fairness, for what is right."
However, the council was not unanimous in its support of the Voice with councillors Matthew Evans and Vaughan Williams voting against the council taking a position on the referendum.
Cr Greg Penna abstained. Cr Rod Fyffe was not present.
Cr Evans said he did not support the motion before council "in its current state" and emphasised he did not have a formal position on the referendum as a whole.
"At this point in time I do not have a personal position on the Voice to Parliament referendum," he said.
"I have heard personal anecdotes of employees from other organisations and institutions about the divisions that are already emerging.
"Then there is people who like me who have not arrived at a position because we are just simply not sure--there is a pure motivation as to how we are going to vote, there are our concerns about what this change could mean."
Cr Evans said the motion voted on by council did not make sense as it would position them in the yes camp while claiming to disseminate neutral information to the broader public.
"There are two reasons why I do not support this motion in its current form; firstly I believe it is a clear and obvious contradiction to formally support one side of the debate while seeking to provide neutral information," he said.
"Finally, I believe taking a position favouring one particular side creates a division whether it is subtle or more overt."
Cr O'Rourke said a Voice would be immensely beneficial to the country and its people both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal.
"A Voice to parliament is about strengthening our democracy, inclusion and participation of all citizens," she said.
"Recognising the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice in the constitution ensures that Indigenous Australians have a direct and meaningful role in shaping policies and laws that impact them."
"I feel this will help to rebuild trust and fostering national unity and an important step to healing the historical wounds."
The journey to the referendum began in May 2017 when delegates of the National Constitutional Convention released the 'Uluru Statement of the Heart.'
The convention saw to change the Australian Constitution by establishing a truth-telling and treat-making Makarrata Commission as well as a First Nations Voice to Parliament to be enshrined.
The specific question Australian would be asked to consider in changing the constitution is:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
The date for the national referendum has not been set.
