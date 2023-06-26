A central Victorian sex offender is living on "borrowed time" the County Court sitting in Bendigo has heard.
The court heard Samuel Anthony Hunter, 46, who pleaded guilty on Monday to 12 charges including six counts of the sexual penetration of a child, was given five to 10 years to live in 2014.
Judge Anne Hassan acknowledged she could not be certain of the life-frame of Hunter who was diagnosed in 2014 with blood cancer, ahead of his sentencing on Wednesday.
The court heard Hunter "knows he is going to die" and is a "very sick man".
Appearing in the dock supported by multiple family members, Hunter pleaded guilty to:
Hunter also pleaded guilty to 14 summary charges for committing an indictable offence while on bail.
Prosecutor David Cordy told the court some of the offending occurred while the child was initially asleep or unconscious due to drug use.
Mr Cordy told the court the crimes began "opportunistically" rather than in a predatory manner.
A letter from Hunter was read to the court where he said it was difficult for him to adequately express the depth of his "sincerest remorse" to his victims.
He said he was "deeply ashamed" of himself and said he would have never imagined he could or would commit such crimes.
He said he was someone who had previously "harshly" judged perpetrators of similar crimes but his drug use had "severely affected" his judgment.
He said it was "impossible to explain the impact" of ice or methylamphetamine.
Defence lawyer Jacob Kantor said his client was medicated for depression and was "doing it tough in custody".
Mr Kantor said his client had expressed remorse for his actions.
Hunter had served 433 days of presentence detention before his plea in the County Court.
This detention included time between his initial arrest and being released on bail, both in March, 2022.
Hunter was arrested for a second time on April 21, 2022, after he maintained contact with and continued offending against a victim on his previous release on bail.
Hunter will be treated as a serious sex offender based on these crimes, though the court heard he had no priors for sexual offending.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
