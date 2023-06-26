Eaglehawk Fire Brigade and its volunteers have been serving the community since 1873 and have commemorated their 150th year in style.
Former brigade Captain Eric Smith, a CFA veteran with more than 50 years' experience under his belt, said brigade life gets into your blood.
"I originally joined the Stawell Fire Brigade in 1965 and was employed as a Regional Officer with CFA for 20 years," Mr Smith said.
"After retiring in 1997, I signed up as a volunteer with Eaglehawk brigade the very next day.
"The brigade plays an important role in the community and becomes part of your family, so from my point of view, it's worth getting involved."
To mark their 150-year anniversary, festivities kicked off with an informal gathering of current and past volunteers at the station on Peg Leg Road, followed by a formal awards dinner.
The brigade has called the station on Peg Leg Road home since it was officially opened in December 1900, after relocating from its former timber station on Sailors Gully Road.
The current site has undergone redevelopments over the years to accommodate the growing brigade and house modern firefighting appliances.
Brigade captain Kylie Davis said the anniversary wasn't tied to a particular date and celebrations would continue all year long, with a community open day planned for later in the year, reflecting the brigade's commitment to putting the community at the centre of everything they do.
"It's the brigades 150th year serving the community and the community deserves to celebrate this milestone just as much as brigade members do," she said.
"Because the community is our reason for being part of the brigade."
Ms Davis said it was an honour to be captain of the brigade at such an important time in its history.
"It's really grounding and I'm humbled to be in this position," she said.
"The role can come with its own unique challenges, but events like these remind you of why you do it."
To also commemorate this milestone, they have developed a video to showcase their history and recruit new members.
"We welcome anyone interested in joining to come along and new members can expect lots of support from their fellow volunteers, including a mentor to help them navigate their new role," Ms Davis said.
"As a brigade, we are proud of how far we've come and look forward to continuing to serve the community for many more years to come."
If you'd like to volunteer as a firefighter or in another role, you can find more information online at cfa.vic.gov.au/volunteers-careers/volunteer-with-cfa
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
