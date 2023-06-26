Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Good News

Eaglehawk Fire Brigade marks milestone with 150 year celebrations

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
June 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA acting chief executive Jason Heffernan with Eaglehawk CFA captain Kylie Davis. Picture by Uniform Photography
CFA acting chief executive Jason Heffernan with Eaglehawk CFA captain Kylie Davis. Picture by Uniform Photography

Eaglehawk Fire Brigade and its volunteers have been serving the community since 1873 and have commemorated their 150th year in style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.