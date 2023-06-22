Other charges Peattie is facing from 2022 include offences relating to a February 28 payment of $2420 he sought and received for railway sleepers that were never delivered; the May 2 theft of a $922 Crommelins air compressor he hired and failed to return; and the August 31 theft of rakes, shovels and hand tools worth $917 he obtained by pretending to be employed by a business that had an account at the store in question.

