Two parents in separate cases have appeared in court for social media posts that have breached intervention orders involving their family members.
A Bendigo woman was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months on Tuesday by Magistrate Megan Aumair at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court for posting photos online of her son despite an intervention order limiting contact.
The woman pleaded guilty to publishing two photos of the affected child on Facebook as part of a birthday post album of 25 pictures celebrating her daughter.
The woman pleaded guilty to breaching the intervention order that was created on January 10, 2023.
When interviewed in April, the woman told police she had made the post "solely to commemorate (her) daughter".
The affected son presented a victim impact statement to the court which said he had felt "scared", "worried", "anxious" and "furious" by his mother's actions.
He said she had "ignored (his) wellbeing" and made him worried about his privacy.
The woman, who has no priors in the last 17 years, was given an undertaking to be of good behaviour until December 20.
In an unrelated case, a father was fined $750 for two Facebook posts which breached an intervention order against the mother of his children.
The posts included photos and statements made about the woman despite an intervention order stating no social media comments or contact was allowed.
The court heard the man had previous breaches against the woman and Magistrate Aumair said he "should know better".
The man's defence argued there was more context to the statements and they had taken place within broader conversations about childcare arrangements.
Magistrate Aumair found the two charges proven and dismissed them.
She said they did not represent the most serious of charges "but when push comes to shove you've breached the intervention order".
The man was also fined $200 for breaching the conditions of his bond.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
