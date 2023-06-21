Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo court's social media warning for parents on Facebook

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 22 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents' Facebook posts land them in Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Parents' Facebook posts land them in Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Two parents in separate cases have appeared in court for social media posts that have breached intervention orders involving their family members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.