Smaller communities forgotten in Victorian flood recovery efforts

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:47am, first published June 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Valentino Catalano (and Baby June) with mum Meshelle Catalano at the Rochester Parliamentary Flood Inquiry Info Session. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
More needs to done for small rural communities hit hard by the October 2022 floods as a bitterly cold winter looks set to make things worse for those struggling to recover, according to one Campaspe Shire resident.

