Maureen Burkinshaw to join speakers at Bendigo cancer trial event

Updated June 21 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:00pm
Maureen Burkinshaw is thankful she doesn't live far from hospital while going through her cancer journey. Picture by Kate Monotti/Bendigo Health
Maureen Burkinshaw's cancer diagnosis came as a complete shock to her last year while on a holiday in NSW.

