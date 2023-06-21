The need to ensure every patient has access to the right and most comfortable cancer care has brought a new oncologist to town.
Dr Cameron McLaren has made it his mission to do just that and more when he begins work at St John of God Bendigo Hospital on July 14.
What began as a desire to work in lung health and an extra year of study landed Dr McLaren in the field he's in today.
"When I didn't get in, I had time to look into cancer patients and what they need," he said.
"I find oncology is a great mixture of science and art.
"You're using science to treat, but there's also an art in how you connect with patients and make their journey the best it can be."
Dr McLaren, who has been serving patients at St John of God Berwick Hospital since 2018, will offer specialised oncology services close to patients' homes - while also leveraging telehealth technology to improve access to treatment.
"Together with the Bendigo community, we'll navigate the twists and turns of treatment, always striving for the best possible outcomes," he said
"My mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those facing cancer, and I can't wait to walk this journey with Bendigo patients.
"I was disappointed to hear patients didn't have as much access to services close to home, and I think that's a really important element we need to work towards."
A graduate of Frankston Hospital, Monash Health, and the prestigious Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Dr McLaren's comprehensive training equips him with the skills necessary to manage various types of cancers.
St John of God Bendigo Hospital chief executive Michael Hogan said the team is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the highest quality oncology care right here in Bendigo.
"Dr Cameron McLaren's appointment reinforces our commitment to exceptional, local healthcare," he said.
"His expertise, combined with our well-known day chemotherapy unit, will provide cancer patients in Bendigo with compassionate care and superior treatment options.
"We are thrilled to have Dr McLaren join our team of dedicated medical professionals."
As the state director of the Private Cancer Physicians of Australia, Dr McLaren's interests lie in breast, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and lung cancers.
Additionally, he focuses on effectively promoting exercise benefits for cancer patients and optimising symptom control and end-of-life care.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, get in touch with St John of God Bendigo Hospital on 5434 3434.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
