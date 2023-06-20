Early risers got a taste of the arctic this morning Wednesday, 21 June, with sub-zero temperatures dusting the city with "patchy frost" and freezing car windscreens.
Those up at 3:30am had the worst fright - with the mercury hovering at just -1.7 degrees, paired with an apparent (or "feels like") temperature of -4.2 degrees. Brrrrr.
A few more people would have had their alarm set at 7am, when the Bureau of Meteorology recorded a temperature of -1.2 degrees at Bendigo Airport, with an apparent temperature of -3.4 degrees.
A frost warning from the Bureau was in place for the North Central and North Central districts with a reminder "temperatures at ground level can be many degrees lower than those recorded by standard weather stations, especially in calm conditions with very clear skies".
There were reports of fog on the Midland Highway at Guilford, and drivers are cautioned to drive slowly and with fog lights on.
The city is heading for a top of just 9 degrees today, with light winds and a slight chance of showers this evening.
But before you take that puffer jacket off, the chilly weather is not over yet.
Tomorrow, 22 June, the Bureau has forecast a top of 9 degrees, paired with a 100 per cent of rain between 3-9 millimetres, and winds of 15 to 20kmh in the middle of the day.
Tomorrow's low seems practically balmy in comparison to earlier in the week, forecast at around 4 degrees.
