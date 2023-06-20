Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo weather: sub-zero temps as city wakes to frosty morning

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 21 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:07am
An icey conservatory at Rosalind Park as Bendigo experiences sub-zero temps. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Early risers got a taste of the arctic this morning Wednesday, 21 June, with sub-zero temperatures dusting the city with "patchy frost" and freezing car windscreens.

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

