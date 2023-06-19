A new cafe in Bendigo CBD wants to set the tone for other food businesses in the city, to the tune of great coffee, toasties and '00s hip-hop.
Chop Shop Eatery opened for business Monday, June 19, under the watchful eye of owner and long-time hospitality aficionado Di Chumrus.
For Ms Chumrus, the cafe is set to be a "vibrant" addition to Bendigo's burgeoning cafe and food scene, with a fresh take on the old Adam and Eve cafe space.
"I wanted to bring something different to Bendigo, so I pretty much started afresh," she said.
"The whole interior, all the tables and chairs, everything is new."
Expect the sound of milk squeaking to frothy perfection to the beat of Ghetto Superstar - poured by barista and Ms Chumrus' right-hand-man Wai Biddle - and expertly bronzed toasties with high-quality fillings sandwiched between Melbourne-Japanese bakery Fuumi Fuumi bread.
With its laid-back "warm" and "fun" vibe, Ms Chumrus hopes the cafe's point of difference might become a reference point for other prospective Bendigo eatery owners.
"I hope that by me doing this, it sets a little bit of a tone for other people that are opening up places," she said.
"I want people to walk in and be like, this is fun, this is warm - the food is good, the service is good, the coffees good."
Don't know which toastie to try first? Ms Chumrus' favourite is the pastrami, with pickles, sweet honey mustard and gooey cheese.
"When you bite into it, it's crunchy, sweet, and spicy. It's really good," she said.
Chop Shop Eatery is open 7:30am - 3pm Monday to Saturday.
The eatery is located at 30 Williamson St, Bendigo VIC 3550.
