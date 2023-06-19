Bendigo Advertiser
Chop Shop Eatery opens in Bendigo: with hip-hop, coffee and toasties

By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 19 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:00pm
Owner Di Chumrus and barista Wai Biddle on opening day at Chop Shop Eatery. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Owner Di Chumrus and barista Wai Biddle on opening day at Chop Shop Eatery. Picture by Gabriel Rule

A new cafe in Bendigo CBD wants to set the tone for other food businesses in the city, to the tune of great coffee, toasties and '00s hip-hop.

Local News

