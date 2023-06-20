Ruby Barkmeyer believes it will be "really special" for young netballers to see the top flight of players in action in Bendigo during the Commonwealth Games, which is now 1000 days off.
Barkmeyer - the Bendigo star with a chance for a Games berth - was excited by the prospect of the city hosting all of her sport's matches.
The City of Greater Bendigo is expecting sell-out crowds for netball at Red Energy Arena as Australia will defend the gold medal title it snatched back from England at Birmingham last year.
"I think there are lots of young kids really excited to see some of the best athletes in the world playing in their hometown and in their backyard," she said.
Barkmeyer said it would be lovely if the coaches who had fostered her love of the game get a chance to see elite games in Bendigo.
"Coming from a regional area, it can be hard to see these athletes on the court, so I think it will be really special to be able to see them watching from their backyard," she said.
The Games' reach across so many regional Victorian host cities is posing new challenges for Team Australia as it gears up for 2026.
The team will v, including Bendigo's, in the first Games to be hosted by multiple cities.
That is posing unique challenges for nations expecting to field large numbers of athletes, including Australia's.
Our officials have now visited each host city and are starting to work out how to support athletes across so many sites, chef de mission Petria Thomas OAM said.
"We're tackling it head on to ensure the best high-performance environment and overall experience for Australia's Team members," she said.
"Our Team will be ready, and we're confident the host communities in Victoria and sports fans across Australia are looking forward to cheering us on."
It is not just national teams preparing for the games.
Businesses hoping to win Games contracts have been urged to attend a Bendigo showcase next Tuesday for updates on the major building projects.
That is likely to include information on athletes' villages like Flora Hill, which is the most significant Games build revealed so far.
Supply chain experts at Industry Capability Network are gathering speakers and will offer its insights to help businesses get ahead in what is likely to be a competitive field for many Games contracts.
The showcase takes place from 4pm on Tuesday June 27 at the All Seasons Resort Hotel in Strathdale.
To learn more, or RSVP, visit this website.
