Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Commonwealth Games

Countdown on: 1000 days until the 2026 regional Commonwealth Games

Updated June 21 2023 - 9:41am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo netballer Ruby Barkmeyer is most excited that all her past coaches will be able to come and see the best of the best compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture courtesy of Games organisers/Alex Coppel
Bendigo netballer Ruby Barkmeyer is most excited that all her past coaches will be able to come and see the best of the best compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture courtesy of Games organisers/Alex Coppel

Ruby Barkmeyer believes it will be "really special" for young netballers to see the top flight of players in action in Bendigo during the Commonwealth Games, which is now 1000 days off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.