A man is still in hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a car while crossing a busy road in Bendigo's CBD.
Bendigo Health confirmed the middle-aged man was still in care on Tuesday after the incident that closed lanes of traffic on June 19.
The man was making his way through banked up traffic at the intersection of Chapel Street and Hargreaves Street when he walked out in front of a white Suzuki hatchback and hit the windscreen.
Several members of the public moved him out of the lane and onto the side of the road where paramedics and members of the nearby fire station gathered to help.
The Department of Transport and Planning will investigate how to improve safety for all road users, including pedestrians and emergency vehicles in light of the incident.
The department said there had not been a collision on record involving pedestrians at the intersection in the five-year period to June 30, 2022.
There was one serious injury collision involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection in this period.
"We all have a role to play when it comes to road safety," Department of Transport and Planning Loddon Mallee regional director Alicia Yap said.
"We need everyone to make safe choices on our roads and we urge pedestrians and drivers to pay attention when travelling."
The existing lights at the intersection are activated by the Bendigo CFA when emergency vehicles leave the fire station to assist vehicles to turn safely and efficiently during an emergency.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
