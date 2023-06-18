Dja Dja Wurrung leader Rodney Carter was one of twenty-two people elected to represent Indigenous Victorians in long-awaited treaty negotiations with the state government.
Treaty election results have been tallied for the next iteration of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, a democratic body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
In May, the chief executive of the Dja Dja Wurrung group said he was running to show other leaders what can be achieved.
MORE NEWS:
"I believe in an individual nature if I'm successful, that I can actually start working with other groups because it's a region, it's not just here, it's central Victoria, the whole northwest region," he said.
Ten years ago, the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation achieved an important milestone, signing a Recognition and Settlement agreement, which recognised and strengthened the group's connection to country.
Last week, the group announced the start of construction of a permanent base in Golden Square.
"I don't want to be a nuisance, but I'll definitely be persistent," Mr Carter said.
"It's like, no, you can actually do this, this is how you do it, and then [I] try to help people."
Three candidates were picked for each of the other four regions across the state.
Outgoing Assembly co-chair Marcus Stewart said the elections were a watershed moment for the decolonisation of Victoria.
"This is self-determination in action. First Peoples in Victoria have spoken," the Nira illim bulluk man said.
"These are the people who will represent us mob proudly and will get treaty done. It's a big honour, but also a big responsibility."
OTHER NEWS:
He urged Indigenous Victorians to get behind the new assembly members ahead of statewide treaty negotiations beginning later this year.
"Nothing is off the table, so we need to push hard together," he said.
The newly-elected assembly will also help traditional owner groups in Victoria to start negotiating individual treaties in their areas.
Metro:
North West Region:
North East Region:
South West Region:
South East Region:
With Australian Associated Press
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.