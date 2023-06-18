Bendigo Advertiser
Rodney Carter elected to First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:22am, first published 9:00am
Dja Dja Wurrung leader Rodney Carter has been elected for Victoria's treaty talks. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Dja Dja Wurrung leader Rodney Carter was one of twenty-two people elected to represent Indigenous Victorians in long-awaited treaty negotiations with the state government.

