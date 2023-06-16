Water storages in the Bendigo region are well set up for winter after a wetter-than-average autumn, but people have been urged to keep long-term water saving steps in place.
Coliban Water has advised people adopt ideas such as using dish-rinsing water on plants, using the economy cycle on your dishwasher and buying a front-loading washing machine.
The water company manages three catchment storages - Upper Coliban, Lauriston and Malmsbury - which are all holding more water than this time last year.
"We received 210 millimetres of rain at Malmsbury, which is similar to last year and well above the long-term average," executive general manager of strategy Jarrah O'Shea said.
"Overall, we are holding 3.3 gigalitres more in storage than at the same time last year.
"These reserves place us in a very good position for this time of the year with a favourable outlook for the seasons ahead."
The three reservoirs were holding 55,433 megalitires, about 80 per cent of their capacity.
Coliban Water's share of Lake Eppalock, also partly managed by Goulburn Murray Water, was at 94 per cent 51,461 megalitres following autumn rainfall.
The favourable position of the catchment came as Victorian businesses and farmers were urged to prepare for a dry winter brought by a possible El Nino weather system.
Mr O'Shea said people should continue to follow permanent water saving rules.
"These rules are in place across our region and everything we do to conserve water, even in the cooler months, helps overall water security," he said.
Using water efficiently is everyone's responsibility to help secure our water supplies and maintain greener and more liveable communities now and into the future.
"Water saving ideas for the home, business and garden can be found on our website."
In the garden, the website gives advice on what to plant, tanks and cleaning.
Mr O'Shea said Coliban Water's recent pricing submission, which indicated a water bill rise for customers, was designed to help the company "deal with climate change pressures and regional growth".
