UKRAINE wants a heavily armoured Bendigo-built vehicle in spite of reservations from some in Defence circles.
Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko has used an interview with the Bendigo Advertiser to allay concerns a global parts shortage and brake brake issues would compromise its use of Hawkeis.
"I don't see it as a valid argument, to be frank. If the same company can provide maintenance for Bushmasters then it ... can maybe do it for Hawkeis," he said.
Both of the heavily armoured military vehicles are built by Thales Australia at its North Bendigo factory.
Mr Myroshnychenko was speaking in the weeks since senior Australian military leaders laid bare their concerns in public testimony to a Senate Estimates hearing at Parliament House.
They were still trying to work out what caused an unspecified problem with a Hawkei's anti-lock braks system back and were grappling with a global spare parts shortage.
The Army and vehicle manufacturer Thales had a temporary fix but expected to have to cycle through parts at a higher rate until they figured out a more permanent solution.
Ukraine has been dealing with the same sorts of challenges as it sets up maintenance programs for the Bushmasters Australia pledged last year, Mr Myroshnychenko said.
It would be grateful for whatever assistance Australia could supply, he said.
He also responded to a concern Australia's defence force would be stretched if it had to try and simultaneously train Ukraine's troops and its own on Hawkeis, which it has not yet rolled out to our army.
The ambassador expected Ukraine would find ways to expedite training as it has done with more complex machinery like tanks.
Any decision to send Ukraine Hawkeis would be the government's, not Defence's.
Military leaders were expected to give frank and fearless advice right up until any government decision, then to execute their orders, they told the Senate Estimates hearing.
After that, their job was to execute their orders.
Assuming those orders come at some point in the future, Hawkeis could end up being used in ways never envisioned by their designers.
Ukraine would like to bolt American anti-air systems on top.
"Ukraine is now under fierce aerial attacks by missiles and drones, basically on a daily basis," the Ukrainian ambassador, said.
"I just spent a week in Kiev and every night the city was under attack."
Missile-capable Hawkeis would help defend the air and evade attacks closer to front lines, bolstering Ukraine's capabilities against Russian invaders, Mr Myroshnychenko said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
