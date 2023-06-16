The bulk of bikes stolen from flood-hit Rochester Secondary College have been recovered by police, though the school principal said students are still coming to terms with the callous act.
A spokesperson for the Echuca police station said their unit had recovered 22 of the 30 stolen bikes.
Previously, officers from the Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit said thieves had stolen $21,000 worth of Fluid brand bikes and helmets donated by a Victorian charity after floods devastated Rochester in October 2022.
The bikes were donated to the school earlier this year but were stolen in the past month.
Rochester Secondary College principal Melissa Gould said while students were happy the majority of the bikes had been found, many had been recovered with substantial damage.
"A lot of the bikes that were found have quite a bit of damage to them and parts missing," Ms Gould said.
"(The students) are just very ready to have them all back and functional."
Ms Gould said she understood police had acted on a tip-off of suspicious movement and managed to recover the bikes from that location.
While the community had been given a boost with the recovery of the bikes, and were thankful for their return, many were still coming to terms with the fact they were stolen from a flood-hit school, the principal said.
"I think the students are still a bit of taken back that someone would've done this in the first place," she said.
"So once we get them all back and and functioning, I think the kids will be a bit happier then."
Ms Gould said Anaconda and Variety Victoria had pledged to replace the damaged bikes.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
