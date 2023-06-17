Bendigo Advertiser
Reigning LVFNL premiers continue on merry way in big win against Marong

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 18 2023 - 9:21am, first published 8:13am
An injury to midcourter Tia Reaper was the only negative to emerge from Maiden Gully YCW's convincing win against Marong on Saturday. File picture by Darren Howe
MAIDEN Gully YCW picked up where it left off before the King's Birthday weekend break, producing another dominant effort in a 25-goal victory against Marong on Saturday at Malone Park.

