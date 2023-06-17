MAIDEN Gully YCW picked up where it left off before the King's Birthday weekend break, producing another dominant effort in a 25-goal victory against Marong on Saturday at Malone Park.
A well-drilled Eagles capitalised on a 10-goal lead at quarter time, putting the game beyond the Panthers' reach with an astonishing 19-8 second quarter to stretch the margin to 21 goals at the main break.
While Marong had fought back bravely from a 16-goal half time deficit to nearly halve the margin at full time in the two teams' season-opening clash at Marist College in early April, there would be no repeat on Saturday.
The Eagles were able to slightly add to their 21-goal margin in the second half to run out convincing winners 68-43.
Winning coach Adam Boldiston praised a powerful performance from the reigning premiers, in particular, their defensive pressure, which was superbly led by Rachael Gray and Jayne Norton.
"That (pressure) really set the tone," he said.
"They did come back hard at us last time we played them, so I did stress to the girls that we couldn't have any let ups, and we needed to keep on going.
"But unlike last time, we managed to stay on top."
The win came at a cost with recruit Tia Reaper sustaining an ankle injury early in the contest.
It was the second of two injury blows on Saturday for the Eagles, with club legend Leisa Barry copping a similar injury in the B-grade game.
Both players are expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks.
Reaper's absence forced a reshuffle of positions, with Laura Butler coming off the bench to play at wing defence, replacing Christie Griffiths, who moved to wing attack.
The Eagles were unfazed by the changes, with Griffiths a strong contributor in attack, despite having played and trained at wing defence and centre throughout the season.
Boldiston conceded he was surprised by the final margin against the highly-rated Panthers.
"I was expecting a close hard game, but we did train really well and the girls were really freshened up after the bye weekend, so they were pretty focused on what they needed to do," he said.
"They knew Marong would come out strongly today, but they were just on it from the get-go.
"Any turnovers we got from defensive pressure, we transitioned well and finished it off nicely.
"I was pleasantly surprised, but we did set it up in the first half by putting on 39 goals."
Next up for the Eagles is a home clash against Bridgewater, which will be on the rebound from a 68-27 loss to Mitiamo.
The Superoos retained second spot on the ladder and remain nicely perched only four points behind Maiden Gully YCW.
Their 41-goal margin over the Mean Machine was six goals greater than the difference between them in round one.
Inglewood celebrated its second win of the season with a 40-33 victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The four points were hard won after the Bears, who were chasing their first win, pushed the Blues the whole way.
Goaler Taya Bartram, defender Grace Christiansen and midcourter Abbey Hayes led the way for the Blues.
Newbridge moved four points clear of Bridgewater in the battle for fifth spot and within two points of fourth-placed Marong following a 55-42 win against a determined Calivil United.
It was the Maroons' first home game this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.