Construction has officially begun on a multi-million dollar Dja Dja Wurrung community centre at Hattam Street, Golden Square.
The $11.2 million centre, funded by the state government, is a long-standing dream of the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (Djaara) which once completed will be the permanent base for the group's corporate and business operations.
It will house cultural heritage artefacts, Djaara's growing agriculture business and "the expansion of cultural and natural resource management services".
MORE NEWS:
The building will be a venue for arts and cultural events, and will also include a general-purpose laboratory, education spaces, and meeting areas.
Dja Dja Wurrung group chief executive Rodney Carter said the building was a critical moment in the Traditional Owner group's history.
"I think this is a culmination of around a decade's work in our Recognition Settlement Agreement and people increasingly having confidence in ourselves to be able to do things," he said.
"This corporate community center being built is absolutely brilliant because it'll bring all of that together and give us a home, a base to work from and do some really exciting things."
The start of construction at the corporate and community centre was marked with a traditional garni, or digging stick, ceremony, on Friday, June 16, a traditional take on a modern sod-turn.
The site was once the location of the Golden Square High School, which was demolished in 2009.
In 2021, the state government returned the land to the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Gabrielle Williams said she was proud to announce the centre's construction.
"Designed by and for the local community, this centre will honour the rich history of the Dja Dja Wurrung people and provide a space where their strong culture is recognised, protected and promoted for the benefit of all Victorian," she said.
OTHER NEWS:
Mr Carter said he was pleased to see the state government continuing to support the First Nations corporation, and he understood a big spend could draw criticism.
"I think criticism generally is quite harmful and hurtful to people," he said.
"I think it's important we're critiqued and critiqued is about sensitively challenging for greater improvement.
"If there's others out there just saying, we shouldn't be afforded an opportunity to be invested to do this center, I would say that as a criticism is misplaced."
He said there were many dynamic to a vibrant economy and healthy community and he was "acutely aware" of the need to support health, education and housing.
"This centre doesn't distract us from that, it gives us a greater ability to launch ideas and be a really constructive contributor to community needs," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.