Bendigo region house prices see massive growth in five year period

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 19 2023 - 9:48am, first published 4:00am
Real estate agent Mark O'Shea of Mark O'Shea Realty. Picture by Darren Howe.
Anybody waiting for house prices to drop in the regions may be in for a rude shock - one real estate expert believes they will not drop to pre-pandemic levels.

