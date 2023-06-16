Deep fakes of Vladimir Putin in jail. Students using ChatGPT to write essays. Supermarket self-checkouts.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is surrounded by fear and controversy.
But Bendigo music-man Shann Lions, of Four Lions frontman fame, takes a different approach to the new frontier of tech, instead posing the question: what if AI could be used in creative practice?
Lions' mostly one-man, synthesizer riddled music project Mystic Park, employed AI to produce the project's debut music video Silver Lining, in turn, creating an "alien" space-scape of iconic Bendigo locations.
"We spent a day filming at all these iconic Bendigo spots," he said.
"My mate Dave Hansen - who has been using AI to do little bits of video for Instagram - said: 'I'm gonna turn this into an AI video'."
A team effort, Lions said there was a "collaborative" relationship between the two men and the AI program, with Mr Hansen coding the program with creative prompts and Lions signing off on what the man-and-machine duo produced.
The result is an out-of-this-world locale, where a cassette player - which has been in Lions' family for 40 years - summons an alien as he makes his way through a foreign planet, which may look familiar to Bendigo viewers.
"I want people to be able to look at it and go, 'is that that spot in Bendigo?" Lions said.
While much of the dysphoria around AI is the concept technology may take over our day-to-day processes, Lions there was still a long way to go until we were close to living among robots.
"You're still in control, the technology is really slow at the moment," Lions said.
"(In the future) AI will become more user friendly and quicker, but with this video you have to be coding each part of the video as it comes in, frame by frame."
"Its very, very tedious."
He compares the technology to the inception of the internet, where where mass hysteria emerged around the "big unknown" with fears it would "take away from our lives and connectiveness", before eventually making way for newer, slicker technologies like NBN.
"With AI technology people are scared robots are going to come and kill, crush and destroy the planet," Lions said.
"But it's just a new technology that people need to embrace."
"It's like, 'oh yeah, I'll try this' - and (this video) is what I've created out of it."
According to Lions, the video's embrace of the technology and Mystic Park's general ethos is to tackle "that little element of escapism in everyone."
"I'd love a holiday where I jump through a vortex and end up somewhere else," he said.
"I wanted to embrace the technology and how it overlaps with the values of society ... and what we seek, whether that be escapism, pleasure seeking etc."
Lions said as much as he presents music when performing, there was also an element of theatre with everything he does.
"You can come to a show and forget about everything that's going on for you for an hour or so," he said.
"Watch a gig, go home, and be entertained. That's what it's about."
The video for Silver Lining by Mystic Park can be viewed here.
If you'd like to see the out-of-this-world magic of Mystic Park in the real world, here's their upcoming tour dates:
