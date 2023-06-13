COMMONWEALTH Games workers could set up shop at Bendigo's govhub.
Multiple government and council agencies are already preparing to move into the new "Galkangu" offices on Lyttleton Terrace.
Commonwealth Games organisers set up their headquarters in Geelong late last year, where they are employing around 120 people.
That is expected to grow as the 2026 sporting event nears, Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan told a Public Accounts and Estimates Committee hearing on Tuesday, "including in our fabulous govhub buildings that we've been building in Ballarat, Morwell and soon to open Bendigo".
The Games workers would join bureaucrats from Regional Development Victoria, the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.
The City of Greater Bendigo also expects to move in from temporary offices at the Bendigo Bank headquarters.
Many of those groups expected to start moving in over coming weeks.
Construction crews are still to finish everything off at Galkangu, including out the back where they have been working on a new car parking area.
They recently demolished a building on site after a long-running debate about its heritage significance was settled.
The red-brick building was once thought to have a history dating back to the 19th century but council heritage experts have since come to think it was built in the 1930s at the earliest.
Mechanics once used the building for storage and it should not be confused with the old Doherty's Garage that still stands on site.
Construction crews began taking down fences out the front in May in a sign the build - which among other things had triggered the largest archeological dig in regional Victoria's history - was coming to an end.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
