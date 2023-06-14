Bendigo Advertiser
MADCOW, Anglicare and Haven Home Safe damaged in Bendigo CBD spree


By Lucy Williams
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:31pm, first published June 14 2023 - 7:15pm
Police incident in Hargreaves Mall earlier this year. Picture by Noni Hyett
A homeless man who has pleaded guilty to causing more than $100,000 in damage to Bendigo businesses, and brought the CBD to a standstill during his arrest, will reappear for a further committal mention in August.

