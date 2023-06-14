Alleged sex offender facing 63 charges for abuse of children

26 counts of gross indecency against a child under the age of 16



31 counts of indecent assault against a child under the age of 16



five counts of gross indecency with a male



one count of procuring or inciting the commission of an act of gross indecency with a child under 16



one count of assault of a child under 16



one count of attempting to commit the crime of buggery with a male and,

