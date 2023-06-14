Bendigo Advertiser
Alleged sex offender facing 63 charges for abuse of children

Updated June 15 2023 - 6:12pm, first published June 14 2023 - 8:15pm
Peter Vincent White, now residing in Sunbury, is facing 69 charges with the bulk for sex crimes against children. Picture by Darren Howe
A 72-year-old Sunbury-based man is facing 69 charges of sexual crimes, with 63 of those alleged to have involved children in the 1980s.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

