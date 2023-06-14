Alleged sex offender facing 63 charges for abuse of children

A 72-year-old Sunbury-based man is facing 69 charges of sexual crimes, with 63 of those alleged to have involved children in the 1980s.
Peter Vincent White's defence lawyer Karin Temperley sought an adjournment in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, telling the court another complainant had come forward.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said he would grant the request to allow Ms Temperley more time "to consider those new charges".
Of the 69 charges already before the court, there are four matters alleging crimes against children under the age of 10, and 59 alleged crimes against children under the age of 16.
READ MORE:
There are also six charges relating to offences against adults.
The charges deal with:
The crimes are alleged to have occurred mainly in Woodend in the 1980s, although there are charges relating to incidents in Bright, Mildura and Apollo Bay.
Mr White will appear for further committal mention in August.
His bail has been extended.
Sexual Assault Helpline counsellors are available from 7.30am to 11.30pm, seven days. Call 1800 010 120
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.