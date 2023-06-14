Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 8 Premier Data numbers

A LOOK at last weekend's round eight of the Bendigo Football Netball League season according to Premier Data.
at Harry Trott Oval
The damage was done by the Bloods in the opening term when they kicked 8.3 to 2.2 to lead by 37 points at quarter-time as the Bulldogs were left to lament yet another poor start against a quality opponent.
Showing a glaring difference in forward efficiency between the two sides, the Bloods had just two more inside 50s (13-11) in the first quarter than the Bulldogs, while they were +20 (92-72) for disposals.
By the final siren in a game the Bloods won by 58 points the inside-50 differential was still just +2 (51-53) in favour of South Bendigo as the home side made far more of its attacking forays.
Bloods' midfielder Brody Haddow is now the top ranked player in the competition.
Haddow racked up 172 points (35 disposals, seven marks, four tackles, eight clearances, one goal) to now have 1201 points for the season.
The in-form Haddow has now had 35, 42, 34 and 35 touches in his past four games, as well as 21 tackles and 40 clearances in what has been a stellar month.
Inside midfielder Flynn Lakey was again Gisborne's best with 29 touches, six tackles, eight clearances and 131 ranking points.
at Princes Park
Strathfieldsaye owned the football in its 134-point belting of the Magpies.
The Storm became the first team this season to have more than 500 disposals, racking up a total of 505 - 286 kicks and 219 handballs - compared to the Magpies' 264: a massive differential of 241.
The Storm also took 158 marks (129 uncontested, 29 contested), following on from their season-high 164 against Kangaroo Flat the previous week.
Twelve of the Storm's 22 players had at least 20 touches, while seven had 30-plus, and two - Callum McCarty (49) and half-back Luke Webb (40) - cracked it for at least 40.
Absolute monster game from midfielder McCarty with 49 touches (21 kicks, 28 handballs), 17 marks, four tackles and six clearances, while he is credited with four goals by Premier Data, but six in the official scores on BFNL PlayHQ.
McCarty has now had back-to-back games of 200-plus points. He amassed 249 points on Saturday, a week after a 217-point game against Kangaroo Flat.
Sandringham VFL-listed player Jacob Lohmann was a welcome inclusion for the Magpies, battling valiantly with 34 disposals and game-highs for tackles (nine) and clearances (11).
at QEO
Was really only the last term where the game looked like it was 1st (Sandhurst) vs 9th (Castlemaine) when the Dragons kicked 8.3 to 0.0 to turn a 34-point lead at three quarter-time into an 85-point win.
It was 20 inside-50s to one in the final term as the ball lived in the Dragons' front half at the city end.
Some big games for three of the Dragons' hard-nut midfielders in James Coghlan, Zac Pallpratt and Nick Stagg, who combined for 92 disposals, 24 marks, 20 tackles, 12 clearances and 440 ranking points.
The game featured a couple of young ruckmen pitted against each other and both equipped themselves well.
Jacob Nihill filling the big shoes of star big man Hamish Hosking was Sandhurst's third-highest ranked player with 137 points (24 disposals, five marks, 24 hit outs and 10 clearances), while the Magpies' Brodie Brown-Kerr led the hit-outs for the round with 49.
at Wade Street
One of the games of the season so far with Golden Square kicking the final goal of the game off the boot of Joel Brett to edge out Eaglehawk by three points as the Hawks were left to lament yet another near-miss for the third week in a row.
The Hawks have now lost three games in a row by a combined seven points.
The beaten Hawks had more scoring shots (22-20), more inside 50s (55-53) and took more marks (96-94).
Total disposals were relatively even with Golden Square having 358 and Eaglehawk 352, but the Bulldogs had a major advantage in clearances (40-24), while also laying 45 effective tackles to 30.
It was a big milestone day for Golden Square with ruckman Matt Compston playing his 200th senior game for the club.
Compston was superb in the ruck with 37 hit-outs against the duo of Connor Dalgleish and Bailey Ilsley, who had 30 between them, while Hawks' midfielder Noah Wheeler was the game's No.1 ranked player with 162 points.
Wheeler's 35 disposals edged out the 33 Golden Square captain Jack Geary had as the two most prolific ball-winners in the game.
at Kyneton Showgrounds
Momentum is building with Kyneton having now won four in a row, with this win over the Roos coming in a game where both sides combined for 14.28.
Absolute stellar game from consistent Tigers' defender Harrison Huntley, who spent the bulk of the day playing on new Roos' signing Jonathon Patton.
Huntley was the No.1 ranked player on the ground with 191 points (37 kicks, 10 marks), while former GWS Giant and Hawthorn forward Patton ended his first outing for the Roos with six disposals and three marks.
The tenacious Hamish Yunghanns was busy around the packs with a game-high 12 clearances for the Tigers to go with 36 disposals and nine marks.
Kyle Symons was the Roos' leading ball-winner with 33 touches.
Captain James Orr (29 hit-outs) and Jayden Eales (27) gave the Tigers the ruck ascendancy.
