Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 8 Premier Data numbers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Matt Merrett and South Bendigo's Mac Cameron contest a centre bounce contest at Harry Trott Oval last Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett
Gisborne's Matt Merrett and South Bendigo's Mac Cameron contest a centre bounce contest at Harry Trott Oval last Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett

A LOOK at last weekend's round eight of the Bendigo Football Netball League season according to Premier Data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.