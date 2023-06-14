THE CLOSURE of Malmsbury's youth justice centre will bring to an end a 57-year history of escapes ranging from the scary to the bizarre.
The facility will be replaced by a new operation near Werribee within six months, according to an email to staff seen by the Bendigo Advertiser on Tuesday.
Opened in 1965, journalists have charted many of the assaults, riots and escapes of young, vulnerable and sometimes violent offenders at the centre.
That includes one who was not brought to justice for six years.
Police officers running a routine check discovered the 26-year-old Melbourne man had escaped in 1972, three months into an 18-month sentence for robbery, according to a Canberra Times report from 1979.
He had got married while on weekend leave and "had been under emotional pressure when he escaped", the Times reported.
"At home with his wife and three children yesterday, [the man] said he had never really been on the run and had lived a normal life since the escape," the article stated.
The couple's trick, apparently, had been to be careful who they talked to and avoid "strange people".
A Melbourne court gave him a good behaviour bond and a $200 fine.
The man had "truly rehabilitated" himself, the article cited the magistrate saying.
Not all escapes were so peaceful.
The Bendigo Advertiser in 1968 published one tale of a "wild" high speed police chase through Melbourne's inner suburbs.
Speeds reached as high as 160km/h as police tried to catch an armed, "dangerous", 20-year-old Malmsbury escapee in a chase that stretched through Brunswick, Thornbury, Richmond, St Kilda, East Melbourne and the middle of the city.
The fugitive escaped that particular chase, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.
Two police cars had collided at a St Kilda junction, another two smashed into each other in East Melbourne and one of their vans hit a civilian's vehicle at the corner of Swanston and Collins Street in the city.
Three police officers were hospitalised and two citizens were injured, according to the report.
Escapes have continued through to the modern day.
Two separate incidents in three months triggered a review of the facility's practices in 2017.
It gave a sense of the dangers staff members faced when trying to stop one break out during a riot in January 2017.
"These two officers, at great physical risk to themselves, grappled with this large group of about 20 aggressive young offenders for several minutes," the review found.
"Despite their very best efforts, three Admission Unit offenders, assisted by offenders outside the unit, were able to push their way out of the window."
Fifteen offenders went on the run that day. Media reports linked their escape to car jackings, street robberies, an aggravated burglary and a home invasion.
"All escapees were arrested by Victoria Police by 27 January, 2017 and have been returned to custody," the review stated.
"At the time of completing this review report, Victoria Police had charged 27 young offenders with a broad range of offences relating to this incident."
The mass break-out came in a period of riots and assaults at the facility, with a WorkSafe report finding staff were at risk of being killed by violent inmates.
Staff shortages continued to plague the facility into 2022, when two more offenders escaped.
One had smashed a sink and used it to cut a hole into the plaster ceiling above him.
He then kicked his way through the ceiling of another room to help his co-offender leave. They both traversed a roof space, found a ladder down to a maintenance room and broke through a door.
Their escape caused an estimated $10,000 in damages and triggered a major - and ultimately successful - manhunt across the state.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
