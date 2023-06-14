Simon Podoluch has helped save 336 lives over the past eight years.
The 35-year-old spends an hour every fortnight donating plasma, all because he knows there are people out there that need it.
"The world is bigger than just us, so we have to do our part," he said.
Mr Podoluch began donating at the Bendigo Donor Centre when he moved here in 2015 and is part of the Fosterville Gold Mine Lifeblood team.
At such a young age, staff at the centre thought signing up to give more than 100 times was worth a mention.
"I made it up on the wall (in the donor centre), it's pretty exciting," he said.
"I've got something people need, it's a little bit of discomfort that will help someone in the long-run."
Donors like Mr Podoluch have been celebrated recently during National Blood Donor Week (June 12 to 18).
It's not only a way to thank those who have made 1.6 million life-saving donations, but highlights the ongoing need for more people to become donors.
Bendigo Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns said this month's bandage, created with Min Pin, is a flock of birds flying high together, which is symbolic of the community of blood and plasma donors.
"Birds of a feather save lives together, and we're calling on everyone to join our flock of lifesavers this National Blood Donor Week and receive a new limited edition bandage," she said.
"With one in three of us needing blood or blood products in our lifetime, donors can't do it alone.
"Bendigo Donor Centre needs nearly 250 additional donors to join their ranks over the next two weeks."
Download the Donate Blood app, call 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au to book your donation.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
