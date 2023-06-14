Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Southern Shorthaul Railroad fees to jump from $119k to $700k

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An East Bendigo rail freight operator is set to be hit by a $700,000 bill for safety accreditation fees as costs skyrocket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.