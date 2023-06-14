Maiden Gully YCW reignites desire to move from LVFNL to HDFNL

MAIDEN Gully YCW is trying for the second time in as many years to make the Heathcote District Football Netball League its new home.
The Eagles have this week issued a club statement confirming they have formally submitted an application to join the HDFNL in 2024 from the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.
The Eagles unsuccessfully tried to leave the LVFNL for the HDFNL last year when their move was initially blocked by the majority of LVFNL clubs and their subsequent appeal was denied by AFL Central Victoria.
"The decision has not been taken lightly and is based upon ensuring our club's growth and future sustainability is catered for at all levels of netball and football," Eagles president Chris Garlick said in the statement.
"While last year's application was rejected by AFL Central Victoria citing 'insufficient merit', both the senior and junior committees of Maiden Gully YCW are adamant we will have under-18 football next year and the Heathcote league provides the best competition for our new under-18 team."
The Eagles are now in their second season without fielding an under-18 team.
The Eagles withdrew their under-18 team last year believing the LVFNL competition wouldn't provide a suitable opportunity for development of its players and the club did not enter in this season's new AFL Central Victoria under-18 league.
Maiden Gully YCW is the second LVFNL club within the past week to announce a desired move to the HDFNL in 2024.
Late last week Marong indicated it was "extremely motivated" to make the HDFNL its new home next year.
Coincidentally, both Marong and Maiden Gully YCW play each other this Saturday to begin the second half of the LVFNL season.
"The HDFNL is a country league similar to the LVFNL and would provide a seamless transition for our current netball and football teams to join," Garlick said.
"Maiden Gully YCW is a significant growth area and we need to establish a complete pathway for our junior players to come through from minis netball and under-9 football all the way to senior sport.
"Our commitment to Maiden Gully and our members is underlying and we want our players to be able to remain at one club for their entire sporting career should they choose."
The Eagles have been part of the Loddon Valley league since 1985, while the club has been based at Maiden Gully since moving from Backhaus Oval in 2017.
On-field this season the Eagles are seventh in the senior football (2-6) and fifth in the reserves (4-4).
On the netball court the Eagles are the LVFNL's reigning A Grade premiers and on top of the ladder with a 7-1 record at the halfway mark of their flag defence.
Throughout their other six netball grades the Eagles are second in B Grade (7-1), second in C Grade (7-1), top in C Reserve (8-0), fifth in 17-under (5-3), fourth in 15-under (4-3-1) and second in 13-under (5-2-1).
Should both clubs be successful in switching leagues the HDFNL would grow from nine to 11 clubs, while the LVFNL would be reduced from nine to seven.
"Our clubs are quite entitled to look elsewhere if they feel they are being hard done by," LVFNL chairman Simon Tuohey said.
If Maiden Gully YCW - and or Marong - is accepted by the HDFNL, the LVFNL can lodge an appeal.
"At the end of the day I get frustrated with how the under-18s are going, but I don't think I'm the lone ranger with that," Tuohey said.
"Whatever is determined, our member clubs are still going to have a say on what they would like to happen with those two clubs (Maiden Gully YCW and Marong)."
HDFNL chairman Peter Cole is meeting with the AFLCV commission next week to get a full understanding of the club transfer process that is required given there has been changes made from last year.
Step one in the process after the HDFNL has received the transfer request from the Eagles and Panthers is it must notify in writing both the Loddon Valley and AFLCV of an intention to consider accepting the clubs.
If the HDFNL chooses to accept new clubs it must be done between August 1 and October 31.
While the LVFNL could appeal against any decision by the HDFNL to accept the clubs, ultimately, the AFLCV commission must approve any transfer of clubs.
