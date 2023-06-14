Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Maiden Gully YCW reignites desire to move from LVFNL to HDFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just as it did last year, Maiden Gully YCW is again looking to join the Heathcote District league from the Loddon Valley league for 2024.
Just as it did last year, Maiden Gully YCW is again looking to join the Heathcote District league from the Loddon Valley league for 2024.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.