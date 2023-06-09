Greater Bendigo recorded 193 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday, a drop of 55 since the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 21 cases in the 24 hours leading up to June 9.
There are 151 active cases in the municipality, down from 189 last week.
The Macedon Ranges recorded 55 cases during the week, Mount Alexander had 36, Central Goldfields had eight, Campaspe had 25, Gannawarra had nine, Buloke had five and Loddon recorded nine.
The data showed there were 6135 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, a decrease of 28 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 876 down from 1238 last week.
There are 429 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 17 in intensive care, with three cleared cases.
There are five COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
There was a total of 64 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the department in the past week, a near two per cent increase compared to the same period the previous month.
An average of nine deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer said the data indicated COVID-19 hospitalisations had fallen and quantitative wastewater levels had declined.
Eligible Victorians who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or confirmed infection in the past six months can now receive their 2023 booster.
This is irrespective of how many prior doses a person has received. Vaccination continues to provide the best protection against becoming severely unwell or dying from COVID, the health department said.
These six steps can help you stay ahead of COVID:
