Marong 'extremely motivated' to call HDFNL new home in 2024

THE Marong Football-Netball Club is "extremely motivated" to make the Heathcote District league its new home next season.
The Panthers have taken the first step in their desired move away from the Loddon Valley league to join Heathcote District in 2024.
"We've sent off a letter of intent to the HDFNL to open discussions about moving there next season," Marong president Danny Tyler confirmed on Friday.
It's the second year in a row the Panthers have shown an interest in leaving the LVFNL to join the HDFNL, with the primary reason for seeking a move based around their juniors.
The Panthers are one of five teams competing in the newly-formed AFL Central Victoria under-18 competition alongside East Loddon, Inglewood, Bridgewater and Pyramid Hill.
While the Panthers were prepared to give the competition, which has replaced the LVFNL under-18s this year, a chance this season, Tyler says the club's preference for the betterment of its juniors is to play in the HDFNL.
"I think it's fair to say the under-18 competition isn't working for us," Tyler said.
"It's a rarity where our under-18s are linked up with the rest of the club on game day any more and so they are feeling a bit disconnected with the rest of the club."
As well as not having its under-18s play with the rest of its football and netball teams each week, the Marong under-18s have won the six games they have played so far this year by margins of 134, 223, 84, 180, 59 and 173 points having also won last year's LVFNL under-18 flag.
"We've had an explosion in our junior numbers this year in both junior football and netball and our female football program is growing at a rate of knots," Tyler said.
"With the weight of numbers of juniors and expected growth of Marong in terms of population over the next few years and an enormous number of families expected to come into our area, we're mindful of supplying the best product of junior football that we can moving forward.
"We're extremely motivated for this move to happen for next year.
"We've opened discussions with coaches, footballers and netballers over the past couple of weeks and all the way through from the juniors is everyone is fairly adamant that the time is right for us to move on.
"As a committee we will do what our people want us to do and push forward as strongly as we can. Our aim in 2024 is to be playing in the Heathcote District league."
Marong has been part of the LVFNL since 1983.
Under AFL Victoria rules should the HDFNL choose to accept Marong next year, the Loddon Valley league would have the option of appealing, with the final tick of approval for a move needing to come from the AFL Central Victoria commission.
The AFLCV commission last year denied Maiden Gully YCW a move from the LVFNL to the HDFNL.
Should the Eagles also choose to have another crack at joining the HDFNL next year no longer is there an AFL Victoria Country rule in place that denied clubs for two years to approach, discuss or negotiate a transfer after an application to move had been denied.
While Marong discussed a potential move to the HDFNL last year - a season in which the Panthers made a clean sweep of the LVFNL's senior, reserves and under-18 football flags - ultimately, no formal application was made, but the wheels are now in motion for 2024.
"Yes, we have received dialogue from Marong that the club intends to open discussions about a move to the Heathcote District league," HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said.
"In conjunction with our clubs we will go through the process in due course."
The Panthers have made the LVFNL aware of their decision to push for a move into the HDFNL from 2024.
"I understand all the concerns Marong has and this is something we have to work through," LVFNL chairman Simon Tuohey said.
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 1st (8-0).
Reserves - 1st (8-0).
Under-18s - 1st (6-0).
NETBALL:
A Grade - 4th (5-2-1).
B Grade - 1st (8-0).
C Grade - 1st (8-0).
C Reserve - 2nd (7-1).
17-Under - 2nd (6-2-1).
15-Under - 6th (3-4-1).
13-Under - 6th (3-4-1).
THREE community bank companies are supporting the Heathcote District Football Netball League.
The branches of the Elmore/Rochester/Lockington, Rushworth and Heathcote community bank companies are providing funding for the HDFNL, which will be used for umpires, training for club committees, youth engagement programs, coaching education and support.
"All three chairs of the community bank boards agree that supporting youth returning to and staying in sport after the COVID disruption is a focus for grassroots sporting communities and the 2023 funding ensures the HDFNL can provide community-based sporting opportunities for local kids," AFLCV said on Friday.
"Previously, the league was supported by the Bendigo Bank itself, however, it was agreed that the community bank network had a deeper connection to the communities directly involved in the HDFNL."
