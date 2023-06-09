Bendigo Advertiser
Marong 'extremely motivated' to call HDFNL new home in 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 9 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 2:08pm
Marong has signalled its intention to switch from the Loddon Valley to Heathcote District league next year. The Panthers have been in the LVFNL since 1983.
