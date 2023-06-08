UPDATED Friday, 9.50am: A water main which burst and consequently flooded two Bendigo CBD businesses has now been repaired, according to Coliban Water.
A spokesperson for the water company said crews spent five hours repairing the burst, with the works completed just after midnight.
It was believed tree roots constricting the water main, which was almost 60 years old, caused the burst, however the spokesperson said the remaining sections of water main were in good condition.
Endota Spa was one of the two businesses flooded as a result of the burst water main, both were encouraged by Coliban Water to speak with their insurance providers.
"It is understood these businesses are open again this morning," the spokesperson said.
"We will stay in touch with these businesses regarding any further support that can be provided.
"Coliban Water has also been in touch with council regarding reinstatement of the area."
EARLIER: A jet of water up to a metre high was witnessed when a water main burst outside of Endota Spa in the Bendigo central business district on June 8.
Water deluged the shop up to knee height and staff had to call in the SES to help with cleaning up and prevent further water getting into the shop.
Parts of Lyttleton Terrace near the intersection with Williamson St were covered in water and cars parked nearby had it lapping at their tyres.
SES spokesperson, Bec Maskell, said they had been alerted to the burst water main at 6.59pm and that a Coliban water technician was on the scene to isolate the flow and assess the situation.
SES volunteers were using shovels and brushes to help keep the water out of Endota and looking at whether it had seeped into adjacent buildings.
Some of the water was flowing through Telstra points in the footpath area.
