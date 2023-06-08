Bendigo Advertiser
Burst water main floods interior of Endota Spa in Bendigo

Updated June 9 2023 - 11:38am, first published 9:50am
UPDATED Friday, 9.50am: A water main which burst and consequently flooded two Bendigo CBD businesses has now been repaired, according to Coliban Water.

Local News

