Kangaroo Flat police chase driver had 'moment of panic'

By Jenny Denton
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:28pm, first published 1:30pm
A man who failed to stop for police and driving while his licence was suspended pleaded guilty to charges of driving carelessly and dangerously. Picture file
A driver who mounted a median strip and sped away from police in Kangaroo Flat last year could have been deliberately taking advantage of a police policy to stop vehicle pursuits that become dangerous to the public, a magistrate has speculated.

