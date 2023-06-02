Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Health

Greater Bendigo records 248 new COVID-19 cases in week | June 2, 2023

Updated June 3 2023 - 9:30am, first published June 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to rise. File picture
COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to rise. File picture

Greater Bendigo recorded 248 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday, a drop of 86 since the previous week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.