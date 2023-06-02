Greater Bendigo recorded 248 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday, a drop of 86 since the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded 9 cases in the 24 hours leading up to June 2.
There are 189 active cases in the municipality, down from 281 last week.
The Macedon Ranges recorded 62 cases during the week, Mount Alexander had 20, Central Goldfields had six, Campaspe had 50, Gannawarra had six, Buloke had four and Loddon recorded 14.
MORE NEWS:
The data showed there were 8669 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, an decrease of 15 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 1238 down from 1520 last week.
There are 464 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 11 in intensive care, with four cleared cases.
There are three COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There was a total of 50 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the department in the past week, a near 18 per cent increase compared to the same period the previous month.
An average of seven deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the data indicated a "continued increase" in COVID-19 hospitalisations this week.
These six steps can help you stay ahead of COVID:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.