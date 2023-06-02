Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Car blaze found in Eaglehawk bush suspicious, police say

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined on Friday morning. Picture by Darren Howe
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined on Friday morning. Picture by Darren Howe

Police are investigating a car fire in Eaglehawk on Thursday night which saw three CFA units deployed to the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.