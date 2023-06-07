Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Truck driver killed in Shelbourne after hitting fallen tree

DC
Tom O'Callaghan
By David Chapman, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:32am, first published 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of a fatal truck crash overnight. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.
The scene of a fatal truck crash overnight. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

UPDATE, 10.10am: Police are unsure when Newbridge Road will reopen as their investigation into a fatal truck crash gathers momentum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.