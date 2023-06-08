BENDIGO trainer Jarrod Robinson is aiming to capitalise on recent wins with Equine Philosopher and Lescot as he continues a rebuild of his stable.
The young and dedicated horseman is in the midst of his second stint in Bendigo following a 12-month stretch in Colac during 2022.
By his own admission, things did not work out as planned down south, with Robinson opting to relocate back to Bendigo, where he enjoyed a reasonable level of success between late 2019 and his move to Colac.
"We didn't have much luck down there. I got hurt and didn't work for about six months, so that knocked me around for a while," he said.
"We only came back with two horses - Spoke To Rajiv and Equine Philosopher - but we're up to 14 at the moment.
"A lot of them are unraced two-year-olds out in the paddock, but hopefully a couple of the young ones stand up for us.
"But it's good being back. At least we have family here to help us."
The most obvious stumbling block for Robinson in Colac was the injuries he suffered in a nasty track fall.
He sustained a broken jaw and sternum and severe cuts to his face and chest after being dislodged from his city-winning stayer Wellsford, who collapsed during track work, and died after suffering a heart attack.
Robinson's chest and jaw were cut open when he fell through the running rail.
"Luckily they got it stitched up - at one point they didn't think they would be able to as it was so big," he said.
"It was a bit scary for a bit. I was lying on the track and I was stuck underneath the horse.
"It was a bit traumatic for the people there."
Since his return, Robinson, who has again based himself at the Bendigo Jockey Club's on-course stables, has focused on slowly expanding his team.
He now has 14 on the books, led by the five-year-old stayer Equine Philosopher, a last start winner at Horsham over 2100m.
The gelded son of Unencumbered and Umatain has won two of his past five starts, with Robinson optimistic he can add to that tally as early as today (Friday) weekend at Swam Hill.
"He's won five races now (from 33 starts). He came from Mick Price's as a 10-start maiden," he said.
"He just gets out in front and runs - you just have to get him fit enough to keep running.
"But he's certainly flying the flag for us right now."
Robinson notched up his sixth win of the season at Bendigo last Saturday when Lescot claimed the honours in a benchmark 0-58 over 1110m
The four-year-old gelding has been a handy acquisition since his transfer from Kerang trainer Peter Williams, winning three races from six starts, including two across the border at Berrigan and Deniliquin.
"Pete Williams is a good friend of ours up in Kerang. He's been sick and been flooded out, so he sent him down to us because he couldn't work him," he said.
"He hasn't been winning flash races, but we'll take three wins in six races.
"Saturday was a bit better race."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Dylan Turner returns to scale on Lescot after winning at Bendigo last Saturday. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.