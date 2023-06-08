Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Health

Bendigo Health Fundraising Advisory Board reveals new chairperson

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Bendigo Health Fundraising Advisory Board chair Trevor Elliot and outgoing chair Dianne Foggo with the board's three-year strategic plan. Picture by Noni Hyett
New Bendigo Health Fundraising Advisory Board chair Trevor Elliot and outgoing chair Dianne Foggo with the board's three-year strategic plan. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo Health is looking to build on its fundraising foundation after a new chairperson was appointed to its Fundraising Advisory Board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.