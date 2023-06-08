Bendigo Health is looking to build on its fundraising foundation after a new chairperson was appointed to its Fundraising Advisory Board.
Hospital board member Trevor Elliot has taken the reins from Dianne Foggo, in turn taking on the role of raising philanthropic funds for Bendigo Health.
One of Mr Elliot's first tasks would be overseeing an expansion of the Gobbé Wellness Centre, a project he said recently received a donation "in excess of a million dollars".
"We've secured funding to fit that out and expand this service to a second building," he said.
"That's very exciting and hopefully in time we'll be able to move upstairs as well, but at the moment that's a really good start to be able to do that.
"[The wellness centre] is too small now. We've got more people than we can service, so it'll probably fill out fairly quickly as well, but it's a really good to be able to expand the service."
The Gobbé Wellness Centre has housed the hospital's cancer wellness program, and has provided wellness activities such as oncology massage, exercise rehabilitation, yoga, meditation, music and pet therapy.
The centre and program have been funded entirely through philanthropic donations and fundraising campaigns such as Dry July.
Mr Elliot said Bendigo Health's fundraising had raised money for projects such as an all-abilities outdoor play space.
"The government only funds the running of a hospital, so the current projects like the new playground coming up is something that Bendigo Health wouldn't have if the fundraising board wasn't around," he said.
[It's about] being able to provide that specialist equipment and other resources that the hospital really need but don't get funded otherwise."
Outgoing chair Ms Foggo said she was "incredibly proud to have led a team of dedicated and passionate community members".
