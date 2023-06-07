Bendigo Advertiser
Biggest single day downpour in Bendigo this year of nearly 40mm

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 8 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
It was a sodden 24 hours for Bendigo as 38.8mm of rain fell. Picture by Darren Howe.
The Greater Bendigo area had its biggest single-day downpour of the year as 38.8mm of rain was heaped on the city.



