The Greater Bendigo area had its biggest single-day downpour of the year as 38.8mm of rain was heaped on the city.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's weather observations, nearly 40mm of rain has fallen across the area since in the 24 hours to 9am on June 8.
This marks the largest rain event for the city of Bendigo since April 16 when 24.8mm of rain was recorded by the weather station.
The average rainfall for June sits at 50.7mm, meaning the last 24 hours has seen almost a month's worth of rain in a day.
The remarkable downpour has caused a flush in the Bendigo Creek which is sitting at 1.51 metres but is now falling, according to the Bureau.
The State Emergency Service reported some flooding in Quarry Hill at 6.14am on June 8.
The SES are warning people not to drive in floodwaters for their own safety and those around them.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
