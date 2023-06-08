Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo blazes sweet treat trail to celebrate Women's Weekly 90 years

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Treacy is taking part in the Sweet Treats Trail. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Daniel Treacy is taking part in the Sweet Treats Trail. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Ever made a cake from the iconic Australian Women's Weekly cookbook? Thirteen businesses along Bendigo's confectionary trail might give you a run for your money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.