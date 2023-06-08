Ever made a cake from the iconic Australian Women's Weekly cookbook? Thirteen businesses along Bendigo's confectionary trail might give you a run for your money.
Participating businesses across Bendigo have prepared delicacies sampled from the famous Australian magazine, each with an individual twist on the recipe.
Sweet-tooth enthusiasts are being called upon to wander along the CBD trail and test them out.
Mr Treacy said after he was initially offered to take part in the event he "jumped" at the opportunity with his creation quickly taking shape in his mind.
"I heard about this through Explore Bendigo they contacted me and asked me if I would be interested," he said.
"I jumped at the chance and opportunity to recreate some classic cakes.
"Straight away I knew it was a Dolly Varden cake because that is the first cake I envision when I think of that cookbook."
Mr Treacy said he had a series of the magazine cookbooks now and was planning on changing the recipe on display every few weeks.
The Sweet Treats Trail was created in celebration of the iconic magazine turning 90, coinciding with the Bendigo Art Gallery's Australian Women's Weekly exhibition.
Greater Bendigo tourism and major events marketing manager Glenn Harvey said the trail was hopefully going to attract people to get out and about in Bendigo.
"It is a trail which has been inspired by the Women's Weekly exhibition which is up at the Bendigo Art gallery at the moment," he said.
"This trail centres around inspiration for their cookbook which of course is very nostalgic with a lot of people around Australia."
Other companies taking part in the trail include Percy and Percy, Hoo-gah, The Dispensary and the Botanical Hotel Bendigo.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
