The youngest patients in the Loddon Mallee may soon be able to find some joy in their recovery journeys thanks to funds from the community.
Bendigo Health's Christmas Appeal will this year raise money for an all-abilities outdoor play space to aid the rehabilitation of children in the region.
The Bendigo Chinese Association Inc on Thursday kicked off the annual fundraiser with an auspicious donation, coupled with a special appearance of a Chinese Lion on the site of the future playground.
The purpose-built play space will become a place for therapists and patients in the Victorian Paediatric Rehabilitation Service (VPRS) to use during therapy sessions and at other times when children within the service just wish to play.
Bendigo Health VPRS Stream Leader Christie Verbeek said playing is an important part of a child's therapy journey.
"A tailored outdoor space will allow for interesting nature-based play and a place to practice running, bike riding, and return to walking in an outdoor environment," she said.
More than 100 children from across the Loddon Mallee region are treated by Bendigo Health rehabilitation services at any one time.
The play space will be located close to the Clinical Services Campus on Lucan Street and is designed to complement services that will be located in the new campus.
Staff hope children from Jenny's Early Learning Centre will also be able to share the space, which picnic areas and other features included in the design for this reason.
The Bendigo Chinese Association has a long-standing philanthropic relationship with Bendigo Health.
This Christmas, the association continued the tradition with a generous donation of $26,888 to officially launch the appeal.
The Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said he hoped the auspicious influence of the Chinese lion would bring good fortune to the appeal.
"We are proud to be investing in the future of our region's children and see our contribution to this year's appeal as a fitting tribute to the respectful relationship The Bendigo Chinese Association Inc. has maintained with Bendigo Health since 1857," he said.
Bendigo Health Fundraising Appeals and Communications manager Carlie Ryan said while this appeal may not cover the whole cost of the site, it would be a "good start".
"We're looking at about $600,000 to get the site finished, but whatever is made in this appeal will definitely kick the fundraising off," she said.
"We always see a lot of generosity from out community each year and we appreciate every cent that gets donated.
"It's good to know money donated will stay local and benefit the city."
Donations can be made online at bendigohealth.org.au/Christmas or at any local Bendigo Bank branch.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
