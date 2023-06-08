Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL round eight

2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
An early-June crunch game for reigning premier Gisborne.
Drop this game to the Bloods and the Bulldogs are more than likely going to be three games outside the top five and reaching September becomes a long-shot.
The Bulldogs have lost three in a row - two of which against Sandhurst and Kyneton they had more scoring shots - so they are creating enough opportunities to win games, but not taking them.
Fourth-placed South Bendigo, coming off a 134-point win over Maryborough, so far is 1-3 at its new home ground Harry Trott Oval this season in what has been adjustment from playing on the wide open spaces of the QEO.
Should be plenty of heat in this contest between two of the league's best tackling teams.
Last time: Gisborne 14.14 (98) def South Bendigo 7.12 (54).
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Last week's dominant second half against Kangaroo Flat when it outscored the Roos 89-13 at home gave a reminder of just what the Storm is still capable of when up and firing.
The Storm are now in the positive at 4-3 on the back of two wins in a row ahead of this trip to Princes Park to take on the Magpies, who have now copped four triple-figure losses in a row.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 25.17 (167) def Maryborough 4.4 (28).
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Can't see the Dragons' unbeaten start to the season coming to a halt this weekend, with the competition pace-setters having now opened a handy two-game break in pole position.
The Dragons continue to stifle opponents having now conceded less than 50 points in five of their seven games after last week holding Gisborne to just 46 points.
The thoughts of the football community continue to be with the Magpies, who will play Saturday's game 24 hours after farewelling under-18 player Dallas Keogh-Frankling at his funeral on Friday as the club continues to navigate through an incredibly difficult time.
Last time: Sandhurst 27.16 (178) def Castlemaine 7.2 (44).
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
To quote Aussie rockers The Divinyls, "it's a fine line between pleasure and pain", which sums up Eaglehawk.
From what had been a 5-0 start to the season the Hawks have now lost two in a row to Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton by a combined four points in games where they have had a total of 47 scoring shots to 36 and blown last-quarter leads.
Now they find themselves just one game clear of fifth ahead of what's always a testing trip to Wade Street to play the Bulldogs, who after being 2-2 have now won their past three games during which Ricky Monti has stamped himself as one of the competition's most exciting young players, while Jon Coe has been as reliable as ever down back.
Last time: Eaglehawk 12.12 (84) def Golden Square 12.5 (77).
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
After a sluggish start the Tigers are building into the season nicely now with three wins on the trot, including last week's last-gasp victory over Eaglehawk in what was an enormously resilient win.
The Tigers carry a strong dose of momentum into the game, while the Roos - who created headlines late last week with the addition of former AFL No.1 draft pick Jonathon Patton - must regroup after last week's poor second half against Strathfieldsaye.
Last time: Kyneton 19.24 (138) def Kangaroo Flat 11.9 (75).
Adam Bourke - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Kyneton.
Luke West - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Kyneton.
Nathan Spicer - Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Kyneton.
